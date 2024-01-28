XML Financial LLC Has $264,000 Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

XML Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a one year low of $10.68 and a one year high of $14.93.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $872.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.50 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.39.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

