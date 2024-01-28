XML Financial LLC Acquires 591 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.9% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 30,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 56,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,809,000 after buying an additional 5,339 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

MRK stock opened at $120.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. The company has a market cap of $306.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $121.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

