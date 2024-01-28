Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is XML Financial LLC’s 9th Largest Position

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.7% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $503.40 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $513.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $476.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

