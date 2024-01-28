Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 247,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 19,805 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EVN opened at $9.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $10.83.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

