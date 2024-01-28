Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,633 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 62,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,509 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS BOCT opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

