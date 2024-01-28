XML Financial LLC Has $407,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 43,979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $100,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,897 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,894.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $141.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

