XML Financial LLC Sells 29,597 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI)

XML Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,597 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 26.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 106,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $782,514.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,836,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,304.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 545,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,329,085.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.04. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $9.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

