XML Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 210.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,354 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of XML Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. XML Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $9,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPHD stock opened at $42.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.76. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $46.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

