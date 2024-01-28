Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) is Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s 8th Largest Position

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX trimmed its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Primerica accounts for about 5.8% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Primerica were worth $27,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $775,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRI opened at $226.04 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.68 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

