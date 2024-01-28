Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $1.46 Million Investment in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 59,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Capital Group Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CGGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,438,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,987 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,981,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,849 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $29.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

