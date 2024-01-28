Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,196,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Barclays increased their target price on Equinix from $720.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $810.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $661.66 and a one year high of $826.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $803.83 and its 200-day moving average is $775.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total transaction of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.74, for a total value of $2,707,435.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,215,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,625,325. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.