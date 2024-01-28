Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,333 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,927 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDB opened at $56.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.41. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.