Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 659,787 Shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659,787 shares during the period. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI makes up about 1.5% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.76% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI worth $12,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCVI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of HCVI stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

