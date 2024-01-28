Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BancFirst by 14.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BancFirst by 174.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BancFirst by 19.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BancFirst in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BancFirst by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $92.86 on Friday. BancFirst Co. has a one year low of $68.44 and a one year high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.11.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. BancFirst had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $150.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Insider Activity at BancFirst

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BancFirst from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on BancFirst from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

