Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 68.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the company's stock after selling 31,950 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.'s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,568,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 308.9% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $107.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.12. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.98 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

