Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,167 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $63.17 on Friday. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

