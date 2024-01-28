Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $11.58 Million Investment in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,575,000. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II comprises approximately 1.3% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gritstone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $3,563,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $6,108,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $797,000.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Trading Down 0.0 %

NETD opened at $10.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.37. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

