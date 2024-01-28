Academy Capital Management Inc. TX Has $3.33 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.7% of Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $74.01 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

