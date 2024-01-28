Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 55,078 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 77.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,078 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $90.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $141.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day moving average is $94.00.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.