Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 5,363 Shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 284.1% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 850,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 629,108 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,946,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arogo Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Arogo Capital Acquisition by 2,292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 253,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 242,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

AOGO stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

