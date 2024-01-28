Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 420,056 Shares of Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST)

Periscope Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Global Star Acquisition, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLST – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420,056 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Star Acquisition were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Star Acquisition by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,062,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 69,625 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Star Acquisition by 547.1% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 591,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,065,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Global Star Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,019,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Star Acquisition by 645.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 204,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 176,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Global Star Acquisition Price Performance

Global Star Acquisition stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Global Star Acquisition, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60.

Global Star Acquisition Profile

Global Star Acquisition, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

