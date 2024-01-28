Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.51% of Cartica Acquisition worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CITE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Price Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.79.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

