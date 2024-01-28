Periscope Capital Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stake in OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of OCA Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OCAX – Free Report) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 332,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,852 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in OCA Acquisition were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of OCA Acquisition by 119.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after buying an additional 361,178 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 434,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 257,073 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 421,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,309 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in OCA Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $4,271,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in OCA Acquisition by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 367,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. OCA Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

