Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLI – Free Report) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178,263 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 6.31% of Globalink Investment worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globalink Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Globalink Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. 51.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalink Investment Price Performance

GLLI opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.78. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $11.80.

Globalink Investment Company Profile

Globalink Investment ( NASDAQ:GLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

