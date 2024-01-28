Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 117,991 Shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,991 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.14% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valuence Merger Corp. I Price Performance

VMCA opened at $11.29 on Friday. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify a business in Asia that is developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology.

