Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.81 Million Position in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report) by 148.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,600 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 6.99% of Four Leaf Acquisition worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORL. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Four Leaf Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,744,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Four Leaf Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,715,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,197,000. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Four Leaf Acquisition alerts:

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Four Leaf Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.47.

Four Leaf Acquisition Company Profile

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Leaf Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.