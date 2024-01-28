Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases 255,307 Shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,307 shares during the quarter. Pearl Holdings Acquisition makes up 1.0% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 3.21% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $14,308,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,784,000 after acquiring an additional 306,311 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 2,753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,056,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,165 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,022,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after acquiring an additional 473,792 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 296,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLH opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.69. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the lifestyle, health and wellness, and technology sectors.

