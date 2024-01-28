Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,704 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Quantum FinTech Acquisition worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. raised its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 111,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in Quantum FinTech Acquisition by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quantum FinTech Acquisition alerts:

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:QFTA opened at $6.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.48. Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

About Quantum FinTech Acquisition

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum FinTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.