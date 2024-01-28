Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition II were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Lakeshore Acquisition II Price Performance
NASDAQ LBBB opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $11.76.
Lakeshore Acquisition II Company Profile
