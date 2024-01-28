Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 199,100 Shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,100 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 4.32% of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 986,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 2,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 668,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 636,537 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 579,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition during the second quarter worth $5,290,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 4.3% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 488,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 20,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

AFAR stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $11.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Company Profile

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services application in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

