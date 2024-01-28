Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report) by 77.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,464 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.53% of TLGY Acquisition worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 22.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 491,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in TLGY Acquisition by 157.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 352,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 215,750 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,488,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TLGY Acquisition by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 42,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TLGY Acquisition alerts:

TLGY Acquisition Price Performance

TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TLGY Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLGY Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.