Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 571,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $11.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

