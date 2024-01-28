Periscope Capital Inc. Buys 588,600 Shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Periscope Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 2,175.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588,600 shares during the period. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.7% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 6.80% of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $723,000. Kim LLC raised its position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 227,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 90,693 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,239,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.43. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $11.16.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire companies in the healthcare industry. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp.

