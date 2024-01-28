Tradewinds LLC. Purchases 260 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tradewinds LLC. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 2.2% of Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APD opened at $261.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.38 and a 200-day moving average of $281.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at $166,461,884.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

