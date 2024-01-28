Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV)

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,261 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.39% of Twelve Seas Investment Company II worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWLV. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,546,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth $3,528,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 289,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth $2,262,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth $1,008,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twelve Seas Investment Company II alerts:

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:TWLV opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $11.55.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Profile

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twelve Seas Investment Company II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.