Tradewinds LLC. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $489.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $382.37 and a one year high of $491.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $471.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

