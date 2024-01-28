Tradewinds LLC. Has $3.04 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,772 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.8% of Tradewinds LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 67.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in NIKE by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,308 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 146.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 883.4% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE opened at $102.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.29 and its 200-day moving average is $104.85. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.62.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

