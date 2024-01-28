154,850 Shares in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.76% of Quadro Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Quadro Acquisition One Price Performance

Shares of QDRO stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Quadro Acquisition One Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

Quadro Acquisition One Profile

Quadro Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

