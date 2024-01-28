154,850 Shares in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO) Bought by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Quadro Acquisition One Corp. (NASDAQ:QDRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 154,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 1.76% of Quadro Acquisition One as of its most recent SEC filing.
Quadro Acquisition One Price Performance
Shares of QDRO stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.75. Quadro Acquisition One Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.74.
Quadro Acquisition One Profile
