Periscope Capital Inc. Sells 62,819 Shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV)

Periscope Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,819 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 5.27% of Nova Vision Acquisition worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova Vision Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $155,000. Institutional investors own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NOVV opened at $11.65 on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

About Nova Vision Acquisition

Nova Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on sourcing opportunities that are in the proptech, fintech, consumertech, supply chain management industries, or technology companies that serve these or other sectors.

