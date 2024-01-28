HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 372 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in BCE by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,712,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,871,000 after purchasing an additional 323,998 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in BCE by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,993,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,993,000 after purchasing an additional 239,309 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in BCE by 6,368.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC raised its position in shares of BCE by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 98,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 902,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 664,961 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.61.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. On average, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 159.67%.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

