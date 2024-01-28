FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC decreased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $469.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.25.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $470.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina W. Karnovsky sold 1,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.75, for a total value of $613,865.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,662.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,176 shares of company stock worth $8,651,166 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

