HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $311.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.31.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total value of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 20,605 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.35, for a total transaction of $5,137,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,644.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,465 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.44, for a total value of $4,205,819.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,639,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,089 shares of company stock valued at $42,590,345. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications stock opened at $227.91 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $185.23 and a one year high of $309.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.53. The company has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.89%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

