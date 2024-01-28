State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. State of Wyoming lifted its position in State Street by 51.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Savior LLC increased its holdings in State Street by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 857 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in State Street by 234.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.11 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

About State Street

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.