HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 1,565 Shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 2.40% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 520,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 89,540 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIVA stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. Fidelity International Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.87.

About Fidelity International Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (FIVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity International Value Factor index. The fund tracks a multi-factor index of large- and mid-cap value stocks from developed markets, ex-US. FIVA was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Fidelity.

