Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 108,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $24.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

