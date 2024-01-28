HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 305 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $140,371,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

