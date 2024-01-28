Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $47.04 Million Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,668 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.58% of Autoliv worth $47,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 872 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Danske downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autoliv from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.36.

Autoliv Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of ALV opened at $106.56 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.66 and a 1 year high of $111.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.37. Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.