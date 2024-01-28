HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $613.93 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.60 and a 52-week high of $633.89. The stock has a market cap of $277.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $601.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

