Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 715,892 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 228.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 715,892 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Evergy worth $52,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 92.7% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy by 57.2% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Down 0.6 %

EVRG opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $63.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.11.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.