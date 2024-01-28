F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 45,533 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in F5 were worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of F5 by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of F5 by 16.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 4.4% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 214,486 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,562,000 after buying an additional 23,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $183.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.05 and a 1 year high of $185.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,811,542. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

